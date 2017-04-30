Dhaba owner shot dead near NTPC market in Talcher

Talcher: In yet another incident of firing, a dhaba owner was shot dead by two unidentified miscreants on Saturday in broad daylight at his dhaba near the NTPC market.

The deceased has been identified as owner of Ayaesa Dhaba, ManguliPradhan (34). Sources said when Pradhan was busy in the dhaba, two youths reached there in a Pulsar bike and summon him up. However, when Pradhan came out, suddenly, they fired two rounds of bullet at him. One bullet penetrated his head and another into his chest. Soon, the miscreants fled the spot.

Pradhan was rushed to the NTPC hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The NTPC police came to the spot and started probe into the matter.

The police also seized two bullet cartridges from the crime scene. Pradhan was residing with his family at Tolakabeda.