DGP suspends tainted Bhandaripokhari IIC

Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma on Tuesday placed under suspension the inspector-in-charge of Bhandaripokhari police station in Bhadrak in connection with a vigilance case.

The IIC, Amit Kumar Biswal, was arrested by Vigilance sleuths after unaccounted cash worth Rs 73,500 was recovered from his possession on December 11.

Biswal has been placed under suspension with effect from December 11 pending drawl of departmental proceeding for his involvement in Balasore vigilance case, a statement read.

During the suspension period, Biswal will remain under the disciplinary control of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Eastern Range), Balasore, the statement added.

Notably, Biswal was travelling to Baripada from Bhandaripokhari when a special team of Vigilance intercepted him near Shergad toll gate on December 11. During the search, he was found possessing cash which he failed to clarify the source of the possession of the cash.

He was arrested and has been in the judicial custody since December 11.