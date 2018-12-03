DGP Seeks Report On Sundargarh Reserve Police Armoury Theft

Sundergarh: DGP RP Sharma today sought a detailed report from the Deputy Inspector General (Western) into the Sundargarh Reserve Police Armoury theft case.

Acting on the direction, DIGP Kabita Jalan intensified the probe and asked an additional Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

Besides, the police department has also issued show-cause notices to 15 constables in connection with the case.

On December 1, the Town police arrested a constable, Gulshan Kiro, for stealing four magazines loaded with 60 bullets from the Reserve Police Armoury here. Prior to this, the stolen ammunition was also recovered from a spot near the Reserve Police Line.

According to police, the salary of the accused constable was put on hold for the past two months for dereliction in duties. Since then, Kiro was under debt and in order to repay the borrowed amount, he stole the bullets for money.

During an event near the Reserve Police Armoury on November 24, Kiro managed to steal the ammunition but failed to take it out from the premises, the police said, and added that the theft was noticed on November 26 and a probe launched.

When asked, DIG (Western) Kabita Jalan said, “The toughest challenge was to recover the stolen bullets. But, a probe has been launched whether there any other arms or ammunition were stolen from the armoury, apart from the recovered ones.”