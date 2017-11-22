DGP RP Sharma inaugurates Cyber Forensic Laboratory

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Rajendra Prasad Sharma inaugurated the much awaited Cyber Forensic Laboratory at Rasulgarh here on Wednesday to deal with cybercrime in the state.

The laboratory has been set up with the procurement of latest equipment and software at a cost of about Rs 1 crore.

Two scientific officers, who have undergone expertise training at various institutes including Central Forensic Science Laboratories, have been appointed in the laboratory.

“Earlier we were referring cases to other cyber forensic laboratories following which the investigation process was being a bit late. But with the establishment of this cyber forensic laboratory, I hope we will be getting the reports soon,” said the inaugurating the laboratory.

The Cyber Forensic Laboratory will also be helpful for the investigation of the viral videos uploaded on social media, he added.