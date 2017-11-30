DGP reviews security at Kalinga Stadium ahead of HWL finals

Bhubaneswar: The Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma today reviewed the security at Kalinga Stadium, a day before the Hockey World League (HWL) finals, the venue for the league, scheduled to be held here from December 1.

Twin-City Police Commissioner YB Khurania and Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi were also present during the review.

A total of 25 platoons of police force will be deployed for the mega event which will continue till December 10.

According to reports, the visitors would enter and exit the stadium through six gates during the WHL. Besides, special arrangements have been made for the security of the players during their stay in hotels and journey to the venue. Since the stadium has a capacity for around 9,000 visitors, the district administration is strictly monitoring the distribution of tickets, parking of vehicles and traffic.

It may be mentioned here that players of 10 countries, including India, Australia, Argentina and five European teams will take part in the hockey league, which will culminate on December 10.