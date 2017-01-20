DGP in Malkangiri to review Maoist issue, polls preparedness

Malkangiri: With the flux in preparedness for upcoming panchayat polls in the tribal dominated cut off areas of Malkangiri and nearby districts due to threats from the Maoists, Director General of Police KB Singh on Friday visited Malkangiri to review the Maoist situation and panchayat poll arrangements.

The DG was accompanied by IG operations RP Koche, DIG S Saini, DIG Narasingha Bhola to the MV 3 BSF camp where they took stock of the security arrangements for the polls.

Besides Singh will also visit several other far cut off areas to review the left wing extremists situation and discuss with locals.

Meanwhile as several poll officials and an ex-sarpanch went missing in the remote areas of Panasput, Chitrakonda few days earlier and with red ultras issuing several warning posters day in and out in several parts of the district ordering to boycott the elections or face death in people’s court, locals are yet to file nomination for many zilla parishad, samiti and Sarpanch zones across the district.

The State Election Commission would stipulate another dates for filling up for nominations in the areas of Panasput, Jantri, Andrapalli, Jodamba, Gajamudi of Chitrakonda in Malkangiri where nominations have not been done.

The decision would be taken after January 21 with inputs from local SP, Collector and appropriate security arrangements.