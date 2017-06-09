Headlines

Deva Snana Purnima: Attire ready for deities’ Gajanan Besha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Snana Purnima

Puri: Artisans at Raghaba Das mutt and Gopal Tirtha mutt here have prepared elephant attire for Gajanan (elephant) Besha ritual of Srimandir deities on the occasion of Snana Purnima Friday.

Traditionally, Raghaba Das mutt authorities provide the attire for Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra while their Gopal Tirtha mutt counterpart supplies the decorative pieces for Lord Balabhadra and Lord Sudarshan.

Artisans hired by the two mutts usually initiate the process for preparing the elephant attire on the occasion of Akhaya Trutiya.

“Lord Jagannath is decorated as a black elephant during Gajanan Besha while the attire of a white elephant is placed on Lord Balabhadra on the occasion,” said Basanta Kumar Rana, an artisan.

According to sources, skilled workers are engaged to prepare decorative pieces resembling the head, tusks, ears, eyes and trunk of an elephant by using velvet and silk fabrics, natural thermocol and processed skins of banana trunk (kadali patuka).

 

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

windshield windshield
2.1K
Latest News Update

Horse rams into car windshield in Jaipur; watch video
Pipili Pipili
1.8K
Headlines

Tension at Pipili over couple’s death; locals torch three buses
AI AI
1.6K
Twin City

AI introduces new flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad from State capital
Draupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu
1.4K
Headlines

BJP seeks Conch support for Draupadi Murmu in prez poll
State Government State Government
1.3K
Headlines

State Government to create 30L jobs by 2025, says CM
To Top