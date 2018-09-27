Derogatory remarks: SC extends interim relief to Abhijit Iyer

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim protection of Abhijit Iyer Mitra, who had made derogatory remarks on Konark Sun Temple and Lord Jagannath temple, till October 5.

Iyer, a friend of former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda, was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Sun Temple, Jagannath temple and Odisha history and culture and subsequently granted interim relief by Saket court in Delhi.

However, he moved the apex court on Thursday seeking bail citing that the Orissa High Court was not functioning due to the ongoing strike by the lawyers. Iyer’s counsel contended that he was compelled to move the apex court due to the strike by the lawyers.

Hearing the petition, the top court extended his interim relief from arrest till October 5.

Notably, Iyer came under fire after he posted a video on social media making derogatory remarks on the Sun Temple and a series of tweets insulting Odisha people and their culture.

The Odisha government had formed a six-member House Committee headed by Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra for a probe into anti-Odisha statements by Iyer.