Derogatory remarks: House panel summons Abhijit Iyer to depose on Oct 11

Bhubaneswar: The House Committee, formed by the State Assembly to probe and report derogatory remarks on Odisha made by Abhijit Iyer Mitra, has decided to shoot a notice to the journalist asking him to depose before it on October 11.

Soon after convening the second meeting here today, committee chairman and Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra informed that Iyer will be asked to depose before the panel at Room No. 55 of Odisha Assembly by 11 am on October 11.

LoP Mishra in his media reactions said, the panel will carry out a detailed inquiry as to whether the criticism of legislators by Iyer about their discussions in the House was breach of privilege of the members or the House.

Besides, the committee will also probe into the statements made by Iyer denigrating the cultural heritage of Odisha and Odia people.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court extended the interim protection of Abhijit Iyer Mitra till October 5.

Notably, Iyer came under fire after he posted a video on social media making derogatory remarks on the Konark Sun Temple and a series of tweets insulting Odisha people and their culture.

The Odisha government had formed a six-member House Committee headed by Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra for a probe into anti-Odisha statements by Iyer.

The other members of the committee are BJD legislators Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramila Mallik, Arun Sahu and Sanjay Dasburma and leader of the BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo. The committee will submit its report to the House on or before the first day of next Assembly session.