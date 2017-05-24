IT dept raids premises of bureaucrats in UP

Lucknow: Acting against some bureaucrats across Uttar Pradesh, the Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids on their premises in the state.
Raids are on at 15 places in Meerut, Baghpat, Noida, Ghaziabad and also in Delhi, as per sources.
The raids are being conducted following complaints of corruption and disproportionate assets charges, sources said.
Income Tax department sleuths are at the residence of former Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Vimal Sharma, who currently is the additional CEO, Noida Authority.
Houses of Meerut range Road Transport Officer (RTO) Mamta Sharma and former Baghpat DM Harinath Tewari, who now serves in the UP health department, have also been raided.