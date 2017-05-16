IT dept raids Lalu Prasad Yadav’s associates in Rs 1,000cr benami deals

New Delhi: In a huge embarrassment for Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday carried out raids at 22 locations in Delhi-NCR on companies and people associated with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection to benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is part of Bihar’s ruling coalition led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

As per sources, IT dept. began raiding the premises of some prominent businessmen and real estate agents in Delhi, Gurgaon, Rewari and few others early in the day.

A team of about 100 tax department officials and police personnel are conducting the raids, sources said.

The BJP had last week accused Yadav, his daughter Misa Bharti, an lawmaker, and his two minister sons of involvement in corrupt land deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore, and asked the central government to investigate one such transaction in Delhi.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had alleged that these transactions were a case of “quid pro quo” as they date back to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister, and dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against him.

All the companies owned by Lalu Prasad’s family members for the purpose of these land transactions had no employees, no business activities and no turnover, Ravi Shankar Prasad had claimed.