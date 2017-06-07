Depressed student attempts self-immolation in front of CBSE Regional Office

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a depressed student of a city-based public school attempted self-immolation in front of the CBSE Regional Office here on Tuesday.

Sources said the student has taken the extreme step due to the irregularities on CBSE Class Xii results and the inordinate delay in resolving the issue by the board officials. .

However, fortunately police personnel and some locals prevented the boy from committing suicide.

“So far, there has been no development; and we are completely in dark over what will happen to our future. Even Mrutyunjay was disturbed over the results for the last few days as already the admission process in several colleges has started,” said a student.

Meanwhile, police on the day arrested parents of some students for holding demonstrations in front of the CBSE office. Results of several students in Odisha are still withheld without any reason after the CBSE Class-XII results were published on May 28.