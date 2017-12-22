Headlines

Department conducts fire safety inspection at 30 hospitals

Pragativadi News Service
Nayagarh: Officials of Odisha Fire Service (OFS) Department today conducted inspection and checking in 30 hospitals across three districts in the state.

The inspection was conducted in Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur districts to check proper implementation of fire safety and fire prevention norms.

The fire officials conducted inspection at around 30 premier hospitals and private nursing homes in Nayagarh, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur districts to check execution of Odisha Fire Safety and Fire Prevention Rules 2017, following reports of alleged violation of fire safety norms by a number of private hospitals, said DG (Fire Services) BK Sharma.

Fire safety equipment in several hospitals and nursing homes were found either defunct or not in a proper condition to be relied in case of any eventuality during the checking.

