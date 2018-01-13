Dense fog condition to prevail in Odisha for next three days

Bhubaneswar: Even as the intense cold wave slightly dropped, most parts of coastal and interior Odisha including the state capital have witnessed dense fog on Saturday. Road traffic got affected due to poor visibility in the morning.

The regional MeT centre here said that the fog condition will continue to prevail in the state for next three days. Besides, the weatherman has advised commuters to take caution.

Dense fog will be witnessed till 10 am in various parts of the state from January 15 to 16”, said the regional MeT office.

The mercury had dropped below 10 degree Celcius at seven places across the State on Friday.