Denied money for gambling, Puri man kills wife

Puri: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat after she refused to give him money for gambling.

The incident took place at Chitrakar Sahi in Puri. The deceased was identified as Laxmipriya Jena.

The deceased’s father Krushna Chandra Rout lodged a complaint with Town police following which a case was registered. The police arrested the accused, Gadadhar Pradhan.

According to the complainant, Laxmipriya married Gadadhar of Jena Sahi 14 years back. The couple has a daughter. However, Gadadhar used to torture his wife frequently.

Fed up with repeated torture, Laxmipriya along with her daughter started living with her parents. However, her misery did not end. Gadadhar frequently visited her at her parents’ house and took money from her by threatening.

On Sunday, Krushna Chandra had gone to his elder daughter’s house in Satyabadi. Meanwhile, Gadadhar went to the house and picked up a quarrel with his wife after she denied to give him money for gambling.

In a fit of rage, Gadadhar slit his wife’s throat and fled. On his return, Krushna Chandra found Laxmipriya in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

He demanded stringent punishment for the accused.