Denied fire brigade service, 5 houses razed in Nayagarh village

Nayagarh: Houses of at least five families were reduced to cinders in a massive fire which broke out at Srirampur in Daspalla of Nayagarh district last night. However, no loss of life was reported.

Locals alleged that though they called the Daspalla fire brigade, the fire personnel allegedly refused to come for rescue citing that they are observing an indefinite cease-work strike across Odisha.

However, the reason behind the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.

According to the villagers, the fire erupted from a house in the midnight which in a few minutes engulfed the neighbouring houses. Even though the local tried to douse the flames, the fire razed the houses to the grounds in a matter of minutes.

Household assets like furniture, electronic goods, and paddy worth lakhs were reduced to cinders in the blaze.

It may be mentioned here that, the Odisha Fire Services personnel had launched an indefinite cease-work strike across the State on Monday, demanding fulfillment of demands including a salary equivalent to that of Odisha police, regularisation of contractual employees, immediate disbursal of pension of retired employees and registration of Havildar fireman association.

When contacted, there was no response from the Fire Services department regarding the fire mishap.