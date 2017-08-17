Denied abortion by SC, 10-year-old rape survivor delivers baby girl in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Weeks after the Supreme Court refused to allow abortion, a 10-year-old rape survivor on Thursday delivered a baby girl via a Caesarian section at a government hospital in Chandigarh. According to doctors, both the children are stable.
The infant’s weight is 2.2 kg and slightly underweight. The infant has been admitted to neo natal ICU. As far as the girl is concerned, she is stable and is kept in a separate room.
The victim had lost the legal battle after the top court refused to allow termination of her 32-week-old pregnancy, relying on a medical report that it would not be good for her or the foetus.
The victim was allegedly repeatedly raped by her maternal uncle who was arrested by the police following a complaint. The incident was reported when the girl was taken to a hospital by her mother after she complained of severe stomach ache on July 15.
The petition, filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, had also sought appropriate guidelines be framed by the top court to set up a permanent medical board in each district of India for expedient termination of pregnancies in exceptional cases involving child rape survivors under the best possible medical facilities.
Courts allow medical termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and can make an exception if the foetus is genetically abnormal.