Dengue claims two lives, affects 402 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The number of dengue infected persons in Odisha is increasing day by day with the number of affected persons crossing 400.

According to reports, as many as 402 persons have been tested positive for the dengue virus in the state. Meanwhile, it has claimed two lives so far – one patient from neighbouring Jharkhand and other one of Basudevpur area in Bhadrak district, who was infected in Bengaluru.

Last year 4348 persons were tested positive for the dengue virus by this period with death of eight patients by the killer mosquito-borne infection.

Out of total 402 infected persons, 67 were tested positive in Bhadrak district, 61 in Cuttack district and 59 in Balasore district.

Similarly, 35 persons have been infected in Khordha, 34 in Jajpur, 24 in Puri, 20 in Jagatsinghpur districts respectively.

Meanwhile, Kendrapara has registered 20, Ganjam 13, Keonjhar 10, Dhenkanal 11, Bolangir six and Mayurbhanj five cases of dengue.

While Nayagarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Angul and Bargarh registered three cases of the mosquito-borne disease each, Nuapada and Kandhamal witnessed two cases.

Boudh, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts recorded with single case each.

However, 12 patients have come to the state from neighbouring states.