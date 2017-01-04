State at Large

Demonetised notes float in Mahanadi

Pragativadi News Service
Sambalpur: Within a fortnight of finding half burnt banned notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 along Mahanadi, on Wednesday police here found demonetised notes floating in the river.

The notes were spotted floating on Mahanadi waters around the Marwadipada Ghat. Onlookers also, reportedly, took away many of these notes after which police could save notes worth around Rs 25,000. However, it is yet to be found out who discarded the notes and why.

Sambalpur police is investigating the matter while it is believed by the locals that businessmen of the area might have thrown away their unaccounted for cash in old notes post demonetisation.

