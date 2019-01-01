Demonetisation wasn’t a “jhatka”, people were warned a year before: PM Modi

New Delhi: The announcement in 2016 to ban high currency notes was not a “jhatka” (shock) as people with black money were warned a year earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview to a news agency today.

“This wasn’t a jhatka. We had warned people a year before, that if you have such wealth (black money), you can deposit it, pay penalties and you will be helped out. However, they thought Modi too would behave like others so very few came forward voluntarily,” Modi said.

On 8 November 2016, the Government of India announced the demonetisation of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes. Meanwhile, it also issued new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 banknotes in exchange for the demonetised banknotes.

The government had claimed that the action would curtail the shadow economy and reduce the use of illicit and counterfeit cash to fund illegal activities and terrorism.

Among other notable comments, Modi also said that his government was prepared to make ‘all efforts’ on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the judicial process is over.

“After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” he told the news agency. The ownership dispute over Babri Masjid/Ram Temple is currently under consideration before the Supreme Court, which will announce the date for its hearing this month.