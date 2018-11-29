Demonetisation brought back money into the banking system: PM

Jhabua: Justiyfing demonitisation Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described it as a bitter medicine to bring back money into the banking system.

Modi said it was meant to mend deep-rooted corruption system in the country.

At a poll rally here Modi said his government has disbursed loans to 14 crore people under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Modi asked what Congress has done for the people of state and said the BJP led government has done enough work in two years. The Congress would not have done it in ten years, he added.

The Prime Minister said his party’s mantra is to provide education to boys and girls. It is the commitment that employment opportunities will be provided to the youth, he said and added that the government will provide irrigation facility to farmers.