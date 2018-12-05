Demand for HC bench: Lawyers stop Bolangir collector from entering office

Bolangir: The ongoing lawyers’ agitation over the establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court intensified as the agitators stopped the district Collector from entering his office here on Wednesday.

Sources said the irate lawyers stopped the Collector Arindam Dakua from entering the Collectorate. The Collector was scheduled to attend a video conference session with Chief Secretary AP Padhi but failed to do so following the agitation.

Meanwhile, the agitation was also supported by several social and cultural organisations of western Odisha.

Notably, on December 3, the Bolangir lawyers’ association observed a24-hour bandh. The district lawyers’ association then decided to keep court proceedings and government offices closed.

The shutdown is scheduled to be observed till December 10.