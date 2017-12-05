Headlines

Delhi’s New Year gift: Common mobility card for metro and buses from January 1

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: After several failed deadlines, Delhiites might finally get a common mobility card for the Delhi Metro and DTC buses this New Year.

According to sources Delhi’s Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot said, “Initially commuters will be able to use the common mobility card on a selected number of buses and the facility will be later extended to all DTC and cluster buses run by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS)”.

It is intended to launch the scheme in January and a lot of work has been done in the past two to three months, said the Minister.

“Three meetings were held recently with all the stakeholders,” said Kailash Gahlot adding that many issues, including that of connectivity, coordination between DTC and DMRC etc have been resolved.

Notably, the project, that was mooted in 2010, was to be launched first in July’16 and then in August’17, but the government couldn’t start services then.

