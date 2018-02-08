Delhi youth dies after neck slit by wire between police barricades

New Delhi: A youth’s neck was slit and he died on the spot when he sped his bike through a thick wire between two police barricades on the road in West Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Abhishek Kumar, who worked for a private taxi service, was on his way back from a wedding at about 1 am on Wednesday night when the accident happened.

Four police constables have been suspended and a First Investigation Report has been filed, for causing death by negligence, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West.

Police confirmed that there was a cut around Abhishek’s neck and he died on the spot. “During the investigation, we found negligence on the part of the area Station House Officer (SHO), four beat constables and division staff”, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aslam Khan. The SHO, Arvind Kumar, has been sent to the district lines for questioning, Mr Khan added.

Abhishek’s family said “There were two barricades on either side of the road, which were joined by a thick wire. As there was no light on the road, he couldn’t see the wire.”

“All those behind the fatal negligence must be punished… my boy wanted to join the police force and the police took his life, said Abhishek’s mother.