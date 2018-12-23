Delhi shivers at 3.7 degrees Celsius, coldest in 12 years

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Delhi shivers at 3.7 degrees Celsius
9

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday shivered at 3.7 degrees Celsius, the coldest day in  December.

The temperature is the lowest in 12 years. This phenomenon has triggered a moderate cover of fog surrounding  the city with poor visibility.

Related Posts

Nuclear ballistic missile Agni-IV test fired off Odisha…

Women group ready to offer darshan at Sabarimala

Revamp school education to make kids life-long learners: VP

Met department said so far the second lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on December 29, 2007 at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The capital city witnessed a moderate cover of fog in the morning with visibility dropping to 300 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, Met department officials said.

Met officials said the maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.