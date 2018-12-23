Delhi shivers at 3.7 degrees Celsius, coldest in 12 years

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday shivered at 3.7 degrees Celsius, the coldest day in December.

The temperature is the lowest in 12 years. This phenomenon has triggered a moderate cover of fog surrounding the city with poor visibility.

Met department said so far the second lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on December 29, 2007 at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

The capital city witnessed a moderate cover of fog in the morning with visibility dropping to 300 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, Met department officials said.

Met officials said the maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.