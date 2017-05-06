Delhi school gas leak: Over 150 students hospitalised

New Delhi: Over 150 students from a government school in south Delhi were hospitalised after a gas leak from a container nearby was reported on Saturday morning. All the students from the school have been evacuated after the incident.

The gas leak was reported from a container depot next to Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Tughlakabad area.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials reached the location to control the leak. The gas that leaked is Chloromethyl Pyridine, a chemical used in manufacturing insecticides and pesticides.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.