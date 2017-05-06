Headlines

Delhi school gas leak: Over 150 students hospitalised

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Delhi

New Delhi: Over 150 students from a government school in south Delhi were hospitalised after a gas leak from a container nearby was reported on Saturday morning. All the students from the school have been evacuated after the incident.

The gas leak was reported from a container depot next to Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Tughlakabad area.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials reached the location to control the leak. The gas that leaked is Chloromethyl Pyridine, a chemical used in manufacturing insecticides and pesticides.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.4K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.1K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.6K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
1.8K
Headlines

Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
To Top