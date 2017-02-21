Delhi residents can avail free MRI, CT scan tests now

New Delhi: Delhi residents can now avail free MRI, PET and CT scans at 21 private laboratories. The announcement was made by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

The residents are required to show referral letter from the selected 30 government hospitals to avail the free service.

According to Jain, patients either referred by the 30 Delhi government hospitals or 23 state-run polyclinics in the city can avail these facilities.

He also added that MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging), PET (positron emission tomography) scan and CT (computed tomography) scan are considered costlty tests, but the Delhi government is making them free for all Delhiites.