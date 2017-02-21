Headlines

Delhi residents can avail free MRI, CT scan tests now

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CT scan

New Delhi: Delhi residents can now avail free MRI, PET and CT scans at 21 private laboratories. The announcement was made by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

The residents are required to show referral letter from the selected 30 government hospitals to avail the free service.

According to Jain, patients either referred by the 30 Delhi government hospitals or 23 state-run polyclinics in the city can avail these facilities.

He also added that MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging), PET (positron emission tomography) scan and CT (computed tomography) scan are considered costlty tests, but the Delhi government is making them free for all Delhiites.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
6.2K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.2K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
BJD BJD
3.4K
Headlines

Strong actions against losers after polls, warns BJD
bus collides with truck bus collides with truck
3.1K
State at Large

Truck, bus collide; Two dead, Five critical
Uttam Mohanty Uttam Mohanty
3.1K
Headlines

Actor Uttam Mohanty says disappointed BJD candidates won it for BJP
To Top