PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Delhi pollution: Parking fee may hiked by 4 times

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
parking fees

New Delhi: The Environment Pollution – Prevention and Control Authority said the national capital was facing a “crisis situation”, which is likely to persist for the next few days.

EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services.

The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana — to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses.

It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times.

Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR.

The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.

Delhi woke up to ‘severe’ air quality on Tuesday with a thick haze blanketing the city as pollution levels breached permissible standards by multiple times.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.7K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
1.1K
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
931
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top