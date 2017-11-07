Delhi pollution: Parking fee may hiked by 4 times

New Delhi: The Environment Pollution – Prevention and Control Authority said the national capital was facing a “crisis situation”, which is likely to persist for the next few days.
EPCA instructed Delhi Metro to lower fares during off-peak hours for at least 10 days, introduce more coaches and frequent services.
The body also instructed Delhi and neighbouring states — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana — to strengthen the public transport system by introducing more buses.
It ordered municipal bodies in the region to increase parking fees in Delhi-NCR by four times.
Amongst the other measures, it directed a fine of Rs 50,000 on road construction agencies violating dust pollution norms in Delhi-NCR.
The body asked the Delhi-NCR governments to start preparing for measures like odd-even and ban construction activities if pollution aggravates.
Delhi woke up to ‘severe’ air quality on Tuesday with a thick haze blanketing the city as pollution levels breached permissible standards by multiple times.