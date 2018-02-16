Headlines

Delhi police raids Hi-Tech corporate office in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hi-Tech Group

Bhubaneswar: A raid was conducted at the corporate office of Hi-Tech Group of Institutions in Saheed Nagar area here on Friday by Delhi police.

According to reports, a two-member team of Connaught Place police from Delhi raided the Hi-Tech Corporation office acting on Rs 25 lakh fraud case against its MD Tirupathi Choudhary.

Saheed Nagar police assisted their Delhi counterpart during the raid. Many important documents have been seized during the raid, the cops informed.

Sources said that a case has been registered against Choudhary in this regard under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC at the Connaught Place Police Station.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.9K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
wife kills husband wife kills husband
1.0K
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
sex racket sex racket
814
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
To Top