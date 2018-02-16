Delhi police raids Hi-Tech corporate office in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A raid was conducted at the corporate office of Hi-Tech Group of Institutions in Saheed Nagar area here on Friday by Delhi police.

According to reports, a two-member team of Connaught Place police from Delhi raided the Hi-Tech Corporation office acting on Rs 25 lakh fraud case against its MD Tirupathi Choudhary.

Saheed Nagar police assisted their Delhi counterpart during the raid. Many important documents have been seized during the raid, the cops informed.

Sources said that a case has been registered against Choudhary in this regard under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC at the Connaught Place Police Station.