Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma named CBI chief

New Delhi: The Union Government appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director.

The 1979 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre had never served the apex investigation agency but had been in the service to the Vigilance Bureau before which technically qualifies him for the post. Verma had served as the chief of Tihar Jail, DGP in Puducherry and Mizoram besides several other high profile posts in Delhi police.

He will serve the post for tenure of two years.

Verma’s name was approved by the Parliament’s Appointments Committee and selected during a high power panel meeting comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and Leader of Opposition in Lok Shabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile the appointment of Verma has attracted criticisms from the opposition especially the Congress with MP Kharge, the panel member, saying the decision to name Verma the Director is not approved by any means since the post requires a person to have long stint in the CBI, Lokayukta or experience in handling corruption cases. Besides he should also have seniority and merit in doing so which essentially disqualified Verma.

Khrage was actually pointing in the favour of RK Dutta the CBI second in command who has been recently transferred to the Union Home Ministry and Gujarat cadre IPS Rakesh Ashthana was made interim chief of the apex investigation agency.

Notably the post has been lying vacant since December 2 after Anil Sinha retired with Asthana was given additional charge.