Delhi Municipal elections: BJP leads, AAP lags far behind

New Delhi: The civic body elections of Delhi have left AAP shattered while BJP leads in all three municipal corporations.

In MCD North BJP leads with 64 of 104 seats. Similarly, the party leads with 49 of the 64 seats in MCD East and 68 of the 104 seats in MCD South. Meanwhile, AAP is far behind with just 22, 9 and 16 seats in MCD North, East and South respectively.

While BJP leaders like Amit Shah have already started thanking the public of Delhi for their votes, many party leaders have already started humiliating AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s party had already tasted humiliating defeat in Punjab and Goa during the assembly elections recently and now this defeat in the civic elections could be the last nail in the coffin for the party.

Meanwhile, Congress has won very few seats making it a distant third.