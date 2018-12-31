Delhi metro Pink Line inaugurated

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the 9.7-km Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line here on Monday.

This will help ease traffic between south and east Delhi on the rapid transit network. The new segment is part of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

A senior official said passenger services on the corridor will commence from 4 pm.

This is the sixth time a metro corridor was inaugurated this year. The work on the Phase-III of the DMRC has been almost completed with nearly 96 km of it being made operational this year.