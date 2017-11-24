Delhi Metro lost 3 lakh commuters per day after October fare hike

New Delhi: After fares were made more expensive last month by between 20 and 50 percent, the Delhi Metro lost three lakh commuters a day, according to sources.

The number of riders on the metro came down to 24.2 lakh a day in October from 27.4 lakh in September, a fall of around 11 per cent, sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had vehemently argued against the more expensive rides but was overruled by the centre, with which he shares a substantial and sustained hostility.

Ticket prices went up by Rs 10 for almost every distance slab in October, just five months after another hike of up to 100 per cent.

Delhi was enveloped with toxic smog for an entire week earlier this month, triggering a national discussion on public transport and pollution.

When the metro started operating in 2002, the minimum fare was Rs. 4 and maximum was Rs 8. The costliest ticket now is worth Rs 60.