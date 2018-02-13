Latest News Update

Delhi man kills 7-year-old boy, hides body in suitcase for a month

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the body of a 7-year-old boy was recovered from a suitcase in Delhi’s Swarup Nagar. The child was kidnapped over a month ago.

A relative named Avdesh has been arrested in the case. Avdesh had kidnapped the child, murdered him and kept his body in a suitcase for over a month. He was making ransom calls to the family, as per a source.

The child was abducted on January 7 from outside his father’s shop in Nathupura, after which a probe was launched into the matter.

Avdesh was said to be close to the family and had also filed the FIR on the family’s behalf. He was also helping the family look for the kidnapped child, the source said.

The police are questioning the accused and efforts to recover the body are underway.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.6K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
MR vaccination MR vaccination
1.1K
State at Large

Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination
Indian Railways Indian Railways
857
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
To Top