Delhi hospital declares newborn twins dead, one found alive by family

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, one of the newborn twins, who were declared dead by Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital, was on Friday found alive by its family.Delhi hospital declares newborn twins dead, one found alive by family

The hospital authority handed over the twins to the family in plastic bags. However, on the way back to their home, the parents realised that one of the twins showed movements.The parents immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they were informed that one of the infants was alive.

According to sources, following the incident, Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to Health Secretary in connection with the hospital’s medical negligence issue.

On the other hand, the Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the matter. ” Sought a report on shocking criminal negligence by MaxHospitalShalimar Bagh & directed Dept to conduct an inquiry into this unacceptable act,” tweeted health minister Satyendra Jain.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted saying: “Enquiry ordered. Strongest action wud be taken if found guilty.”

