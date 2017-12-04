Delhi HC dismisses Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran faction’s plea to use hat symbol in RK Nagar bypoll

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today declined to grant any interim relief to V K Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran faction of the AIADMK by dismissing their plea to use the ‘hat’ symbol in the upcoming by-poll to the R K Nagar assembly constituency.

While dismissing the interim application of Sasikala and Dhinakaran for allotment of the ‘hat’ symbol, Justice Indermeet Kaur directed the Returning Officer (RO) to give a finding on their plea, independent of the poll panel’s November 23 order.

The Election Commission of India by its November 23 order had allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the faction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam and set aside its own interim order granting ‘hat’ symbol to the Sasikala-Dhinakaran group.

During arguments, the court was of the view that the RO may not take a decision which went against the EC’s November 23 order.

The court had reserved its order after hearing arguments on behalf of the EC and the two factions of the AIADMK.