Delhi Govt offers to educate Odisha brave girl Mamata

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Delhi Government has offered education to Kendrapada’s brave girl Mamata Dalai, who has been selected for the National Bravery Award.

The Delhi AAP Government would provide all education facilities for the six-year-old Mamata if she wishes to study in Delhi, Kejriwal said while felicitating her on Friday in New Delhi.

Accompanied by father Nirmal Dalai, Mamata is now in Delhi to receive the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24.

Mamata of Bankual village under Rajanagar block in Kendrapada district had saved her elder sister from a crocodile’s attack when the latter was taking bath in a pond on April 4, 2017. She pulled her sister out from the crocodile’s mouth when the 5-ft-long reptile grabbed her sibling’s hand.

Mamata is among 19 children selected for the National Bravery Award this year.