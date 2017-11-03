Delhi government rendered powerless, can’t even appoint a peon: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, blamed the central government for continuous interruption in its administrative work and has alleged that the state government has been rendered ‘powerless’ due to Centre’s repeated interference, Hindustan Times reports. CM Kejriwal made the comments on a day when the Supreme Court of India said that Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) cannot “scuttle an executive decision by sitting on the file”. Voicing the apex court’s words, AAP’s national convenor said that L-G’s decision to approve AAP’s flagship drive, known as the ‘Mohalla Clinics’ came only after his party workers protested outside the L-G’s residence to get the bill passed. Citing the Jan Lokpal bill, Kejriwal said that the bill was passed by the Delhi assembly but was returned by the Centre.

Speaking at the national council meet held in Alipur, in the outskirts of Delhi, national convenor said, “We tried to curb corruption in our 49-day stint and the anti-corruption branch (ACB) sent 35-40 officials to jail creating fear among officials. We won with 67 seats in the next elections but still they (the Centre) are trying to hamper our work through L-G, who sits on our files. My government is so powerless that I can’t even get my peon appointed.”

AAP has justified that a government cannot live up to its anti-graft stand if the elected government has no control over ACB. Soon, after AAP came to power in 2015, then L-G of Delhi made a joint-commissioner-level officer the ACB Chief, which allegedly took away AAP government’s control over ACB.

Arvind Kejriwal further stated that with all the restrictions the AAP has been getting things done and their work is being recognised the world over whereas “people are disappointed with the BJP”. Kejriwal said, “After nearly three years in Delhi, all sections — student, traders, common people — are happy with the AAP government. Imagine if we had all the powers. We will not give up and continue to work with passion.”

Apart from CM, Deputy CM Sisodia presided over the meeting and spoke on the ease of doing business in Delhi , senior party leader Sanjay Singh addressed the members on the economy, Ashutosh on impact of social media and Gopal Rai on ways to strengthen the organisation.