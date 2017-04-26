Delhi gears up to host Odisha Parba at India Gate lawns

New Delhi: The residents of National Capital Region will have the unique opportunity to witness a breathtaking exposition of the Odishan culture at the lawns of India Gate this month. The three day event organized by Odia Samaj from 29th April to 1st May will bring alive the spectrum of Odisha’s history, art, culture, traditions, dance forms, culinary delights etc in a splendid style – the Indomitable Odias.

The handicraft and handloom section in the festival will be the treasure trove of famed Odishan artifacts, sculptor and famous textiles. The high point of this haat will be live demonstration of various art forms like pattachitra paintings, shell crafts, stone crafts, famed appliqué work, stone work, sambalpuri sari weaving etc by master craftsmen and weavers.

The display of Sand Art by internationally acclaimed Sand artist Padmashree Sudarshan Pattnaik will be a major attraction in the Odisha Parba. To top it all the Odisha Parba will have an eatery enclave which will be serving authentic Odia cuisine consisting of mouth watering snacks, world famous Odia sweets and veg and non-veg thali including a variety of sea food.