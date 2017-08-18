Delhi Five star hotel employees harasses woman staff, later terminates her from job

New Delhi: The 33-year-old woman, who was allegedly molested by security manager a five-star hotel in Delhi, claimed that she has been terminated from her job.
The entire episode was captured on the CCTV. The footage shows security manager pulling her saree. The camera also captured another hotel staff member, who later left the room.
“I have been terminated from my job now. Showed footage to my ma’am but she said only a warning letter will be given to him,” the woman said.
The incident took place on July 29 on victim’s birthday when the alleged accused Pawan Dahiya assaulted her by calling her in a hotel room.