Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office burgled: Documents, Computers stolen

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office was burgled and a computer, important documents have been stolen late night on Thursday sources said.

The theft took place at Sisodia’s office in east Delhi’s Patparganj.

“There was a robbery at the Patparganj office of Deputy CM late night on Thursday. The exact time is not yet known,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East)Omvir Singh.

Before ransacking the office the robbers allegedly picked the lock and turned away the CCTV cameras.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party’s member Pankaj Singh said that some documents, including letterheads as well as CPUs of two computers are missing.

The police, along with a dog squad came to Sisodia’s office on Friday morning to investigate the theft, said Omvir.