Delhi Court tells Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to vacate bungalow

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday asked Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to vacate a government bungalow that was allocated to him when he was a Member of Parliament because he is an “unauthorised occupant”.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the Congress leader against the March 24 order of the Estate Officer, asking Singh to vacate the Janpath bungalow.

According to the Estate Officer order, the premise was allotted to Singh as an MP from the Amritsar constituency which was to expire in 2019.

However, Singh resigned from the Lok Sabha on November 23 last year and the allotment of the bungalow was cancelled with effect from December 23, 2016 and he was directed to hand over the bungalow to CPWD.

Singh made a representation before the chairman (House Committee) Lok Sabha on February 10, 2017 requesting that he be allowed to retain the premises on humanitarian grounds as he was a heart patient and was also suffering from high blood pressure/sugar and that he was placed under Z plus security protection facing a constant threat.

While his representation before the chairman, House Committee was still pending, he received a notice on February 14 calling upon him to submit reason as to why an order of eviction be not passed against him.

The eviction order was later passed in March.