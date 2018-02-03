Delhi Court to hear Bofors scam case on February 17

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear arguments in Bofors scam case on February 17, after a fresh application, submitted by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sought further investigation on the same.
On February 2, the CBI moved the Supreme Court challenging the 2005 Delhi High Court’s order, which quashed charges against the accused in the scam, saying that certain new material has surfaced in the case that needs further investigation.
The Bofors scandal, relating to alleged payment of kickbacks in the procurement of howitzer artillery guns, rocked the then government under Rajiv Gandhi in the early 1990s.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wanted to approach the Supreme Court in 2005 after the Delhi High Court quashed the Bofors case, but it was denied permission by the then UPA government.