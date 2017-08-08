Delhi court to frame charges against Kejriwal, Sisodia on Aug 23 in a defamation case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and their former party member Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday appeared in a Delhi court in connection to a defamation case filed by an advocate Surendra Kumar Sharma.

The trio was forced to appear in the court after Metropolitan Magistrate Pranjal Aneja on Monday had rapped their counsel who had sought exemption stating that the CM was busy in official engagements. The court, however, allowed the exemption application yesterday but directed them to appear in the court in the morning on Tuesday. It finally fixed August 23rd as the date when charges would be framed against the trio.

According to the complaint, Sharma was allegedly approached by the volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.

He filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP’s Political Affairs Committee of the party had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons” which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.