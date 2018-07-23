Delhi cop to face vigilance inquiry after photo of ‘healing’ session with godwoman goes viral

New Delhi: The station house officer (SHO) of Janakpuri in West Delhi has been transferred to an insignificant post and a vigilance inquiry has been initiated against him after the photo of him went viral where he can be seen taking “blessing” of godwoman Namita Acharya while wearing his uniform.

In the viral-picture, the officer is seen in his uniform with his eyes shut as the godwomwn is seen standing behind him in a gesture of blessing. The photo appears to have been taken in his office.

According to reports, the officer felt “stressed” and therefore decided to give “energy healing” a shot.

Namita Acharya is reported to be a high-profile godwoman who has previously been seen with many civil servants and IPS officers.