Delhi continues to be in grip of air pollution

New Delhi: The air quality for the people of the national capital continues to be deadly. This condition is likely to prevail for another three days.

The onset of chilly winters accompanied by fog has degraded air quality, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said on Sunday.

The overall air quality in Delhi is ‘very poor’ and will remain in the same category for the next three days, SAFAR said.

The ‘very poor’ air quality is attributed to moderate surface wind speed, it said and added that the rest weather conditions are unfavourable for the air quality.

News agencies reported that in order to tackle the air pollution menace, the apex court has appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority for the National Capital Region (EPCA). It has advised the Municipal Corporations of NCT of Delhi and NCR to increase the frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and the sprinkling of water on roads.