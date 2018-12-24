Delhi chokes with air pollution

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and its suburbs is deteriorating day by day.

The national capital had recorded ‘severe’ on Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) has registered a ‘severe’ level of 450.

News agencies said Delhi recorded the second highest pollution level of the year on Sunday.

The highest pollution level was recorded at 571 on November 8, a day after Diwali, the reports said.

The CPCB said the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category for the next couple of days due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality level with an AQI of 475 in the National Capital Region (NCR). Air quality in Faridabad and Noida was also recorded in the ‘severe’ category, it said.

Reports said quality of air is extremely hazardous and not fit for human breathing.

Experts say that the ‘severe’ air quality level makes breathing hard even for healthy people.