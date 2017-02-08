Delhi boy Mohit Ahlawat scores T20 300

New Delhi: A 21 year old Delhi cricketer Mohit Ahlawat made a flying entry into record books when he hit the first T20 300 and that too in just 72 balls on Tuesday. His knock includes a stunning 39 sixes. The match was played at Lalita Park in New Delhi.
Mohit, who has also played three first-class games for Delhi, was playing for Maavi XI against Friends XI in the Friends Premier League. Though his score in the three first-class matches for Delhi in October 2015, was not beyond five runs, the wicketkeeper-batsman stands a chance to get a seat in the IPL with its auction coming up on February 20.
The MS Dhoni fan whose father is a tempo driver took cricket coaching much later than his peers after his Class X in 2012.