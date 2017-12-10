Delhi: 19 trains cancelled, 7 rescheduled due to heavy fog

New Delhi: At least 19 trains have been cancelled and seven others were rescheduled after the national capital witnessed heavy fog early this morning.

Reportedly, a dozen of trains were also running late due to foggy weather.

Delhi has witnessed cold and foggy weather conditions over the past two days.

The minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average on Saturday following which at least eight trains were cancelled and 15 delayed due to the fog.

.According to IMD, the visibility stood at 2,500 metres and humidity was 73 percent at 8.30 am on Saturday.

Cold and foggy weather conditions are likely to remain in Delhi till Monday, the said an IMD bulletin.