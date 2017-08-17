Delanga woman’s murder: Serial rapist in police net

Puri: Police today arrested Buddhadev Behera, a 31-year-old labour contractor, for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in a forest at Delanga of Puri district on August 2.

The police said Behera, besides the Delanga woman’s murder, is involved in five such cases in Odisha and also Andhra Pradesh.

The police said the woman came in contact with the accused three months ago. “A native of Raikia in Kandhamal district, she was also working as a labour contractor in Andhra. She was separated from her husband due to family disputes. The accused brought her to Jatni (Khurda Road) by train and later took her to Delanga in an auto-rickshaw. There, Behera secretly spiked a mango drink with a psychotropic drug and offered it to the woman. The victim became unconscious after drinking it. Then, Behera took her to a forest and raped her there. After the rape, Behera slit her throat with a knife and took a train from the nearby railway station and fled from the spot,” said Puri police superintendent Sarthak Sarangi.

They were able to trace him with the help of ATM card which were found near the dead body of the slain woman.

Central Range IG Soumendra Priyadarshi said Behera is a psychopath and a sex maniac and is a threat to humanity.

The police will try to ensure that he gets the stringent punishment. His modus operandi was he used to strike a relationship with the woman and after winning their faith used to rape them and later kill them by slitting their throat.